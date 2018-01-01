CARLA

Started with 16 members in 2018, CARLA — Coalition for Anti-Racist Literacy at Bryn Mawr College has grown to more than 80 members — consistently a mix of students, staff, and faculty.

Mission

Growing out of the 2018 Posse Plus Retreat, this grassroots group’s mission is to create and sustain a shared, accountable, conceptual framework and toolkit for anti-racist literacy in classrooms and the community of the College.

Anti-Racist Literacy

Knowledge and skills that allow people to interpret the dynamics of race and racism at work in a situation and participate in order to challenge and change them.

Focus

Anti-racism, equity, accountability, and inclusivity.