Projects

Past Projects

Strike 2020 BiCo Solidarity Site: Created during the BiCo Strike of 2020, this site chronicles the efforts of BIPOC students in their demand for a more equitable campus. It includes responses from different departments, the strike demands, photos, and a record of all the teach-ins held during the time.

Anti-Racist Framework:

This document is a resource for individuals and groups on campus, is a guiding set of principles and practices grounded in knowledge of history, and is committed to an ongoing process of transformation.

This document, in its current form, is a running draft, with text and notes/thinking points generated to date. We will continue to add subsequent versions to preserve history and clarity in the process.

Teach-ins:

During the ’21-’22 Academic Year, CARLA hosted a series of teach-ins focused on anti-racism in the workplace, specifically looking at building equity in student workplaces.